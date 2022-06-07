1 of 10
France players pose for a team group photo before the Group A1 match against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League at the Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia.
Image Credit: Reuters
Croatia's Josip Brekalo (left) duels for the ball with France's Benjamin Pavard during the match.
Image Credit: AP
France's William Saliba heads the ball away from danger during the match which ended in a 1-1 draw. Defending champions France have one point from two Nations League games.
Image Credit: AP
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic (left) in action with France's Matteo Guendouzi. France coach Didier Deschamps made 10 changes from the side who threw away a lead to lose 2-1 to Denmark on Friday.
Image Credit: Reuters
Croatia's Ante Budimir in action with France's Mike Maignan and William Saliba. France now face an uphill battle to reach next year's Nations League finals after throwing away two leads in five days.
Image Credit: Reuters
Meanwhile in the same group there was a floodlight failure during the match between Austria and Denmark at the Ernst Happel Stadion.
Image Credit: Reuters
Fans used their phone lights during the black out that caused a delay to the kick-off.
Image Credit: AFP
Denmark overcame Austria 2-1 in the match which was delayed for 90 minutes because of the power failure.
Image Credit: AFP
Denmark's midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Yussuf Poulsen.
Image Credit: AFP
Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen (centre) and defender Victor Nelsson (left) celebrate after wining the match. Denmark now top the group on six points.
Image Credit: AFP