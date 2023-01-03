1 of 13
Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history.
The soccer great, who has won five Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in the world and five Champions League titles, will play outside of Europe for the first time in his storied career.
“I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said at a news conference.
“Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, America, Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club," Ronaldo said.
“I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity,” he added.
Excitement built throughout the day ahead of Ronaldo's introduction, with fans making their way to the stadium early in anticipation of his arrival.
The five-time Ballon D’or winner was greeted on his arrival into Riyadh by Al Nassr Club President Musalli Al Muammar, Vice President Abdullah Bin Abdulrahman Al Omrani, the Club’s CEO Ahmed Al Ghamdi and three lucky young fans.
Large video screens on the exterior walls of the ground pictured him in Al Nassr's yellow and blue shirt.
Ronaldo flew in to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Monday night, where he and his family were greeted by fans, before undergoing medical tests at Mrsool Park on Tuesday.
Al Nassr, the 18-time Saudi champions, made an offer to Ronaldo during the World Cup, which was held in Qatar in November and December. However, the deal was not confirmed until Dec. 30.
Fans have been buying Al Nassr jerseys from the club shop with Ronaldo's name and number on the back ever since his signing was announced.
There were long queues as fans visited the store after it was announced Ronaldo had signed a contract with the club.
