Unseeded Alize Cornet, making her 63rd main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, reached the quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over 2018 Australian Open runner-up Simona Halep in a gruelling contest on Rod Laver Arena.
Two-time Grand Slam winner Halep reacts following her surprise fourth round defeat.
World number two Daniil Medvedev, last year's finalist, held off unseeded American Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a 3-1/2 hour contest on Margaret Court Arena. It most certainly was a close call! He faces a quarter-final clash with Felix Auger-Alissime next.
Cressy played really well and has in fact won nine matches so far in 2022 and reached the first ATP final of his career in a warm-up event at Melbourne Park before the Grand Slam.
Poland's Iga Swiatek came back from a set down to beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 5-7 6-3 6-3 in a tight contest on Margaret Court Arena to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time. "For me, a week without crying is not a week. I cry when I lose, I cry when I win," said Swiatek after sealing her place in the last eight.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, the 11th seed, made quick work of local favourite Alex de Minaur with a 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 win on Rod Laver Arena to reach his maiden Australian Open quarter-final and join compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the last eight.
Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted 2018 runner-up Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4) in three hours and 35 minutes on John Cain Arena to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final. Auger-Aliassime, 21, joins compatriot Denis Shapovalov in the last eight, marking the first occasion that multiple Canadian men have reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam.
Danielle Collins rallied from a set down to beat 19th seed Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and become the third American woman to reach the last eight, joining Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys. Collins secured the win on her third matchpoint when a tired Mertens double faulted.
