1 of 10
Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0: Chelsea sealed a dramatic win against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge with Kai Havertz firing into the net in the 88th minute.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Chelsea remain in third place in the league table but are now only seven points behind second-placed Liverpool and 10 adrift of leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Newcastle are 14th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Everton 0 Wolves 1: Everton slipped further into relegation danger following a fourth successive Premier League defeat as Wolves earned a hard-fought win at Goodison Park.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison (above) had several chances but failed to score before Conor Coady got the decisive goal. Other results on Sunday left Frank Lampard's side above the bottom three only on goal difference.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Leeds 2 Norwich 1: Leeds got their first victory under new coach Jesse Marsch in stunning fashion as Joe Gelhardt struck in injury time to beat relegation rivals Norwich and send Elland Road into raptures.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Marsch summed the finish up as "very frantic", adding: "I'd heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road and we felt that today."
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Southampton 1 Watford 2: Cucho Hernandez scored twice as Watford boosted their hopes of securing Premier League survival with victory over Southampton at St Mary's.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Watford remain in the bottom three however they have moved up one place to 18th and are now level on points with Everton.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
West Ham 2 Aston Villa 1: West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates after Andriy Yarmolenko put West Ham ahead against Vila. Ukraine international Yarmolenko was emotional after opening the scoring in his first West Ham appearance since the outbreak of war in his native country.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Arsenal 2 Leicester 0: Goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette at Emirates Stadium secured in-form Arsenal a fifth win in a row.
Image Credit: Reuters