Manchester City celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years in spectacular style on Monday as fans thronged the streets of the city to party with their heroes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AP
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and defender John Stones hold the trophy as the rest of the players wave from the open-top bus during a parade through the streets of Manchester in north-west England.
Image Credit: AFP
City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Dias celebrate with the Premier League trophy.
Image Credit: Reuters
City manager Pep Guardiola smokes a cigar during the victory parade. City nearly lost their crown to Liverpool on the last day of the season on Sunday when Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa before scoring three goals in a dramatic five-minute turnaround to win 3-2.
Image Credit: Reuters
Great view! City's fans watch a stage show with members of the team following an open-top bus parade through Manchester, north-west England.
Image Credit: AFP
Fans climbed lampposts and onto window ledges to get a better view of the team celebrating on the bus in Manchester.
Image Credit: Reuters
Fans enjoy the victory parade in Manchester. It was a brilliant season for the team who managed to hold off Liverpool to secure the title on the final day.
Image Credit: Reuters
The players and staff, decked in City's sky blue and holding the Premier League trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open top bus as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route.
Image Credit: Reuters
"It is amazing, to do this for the fourth time. We couldn't really do it last year because of COVID but amazing to see so many people here to celebrate with us," said City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
Image Credit: AFP
City's Fernandinho celebrates with the Premier League trophy during the victory ceremony.
Image Credit: Reuters