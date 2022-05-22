1 of 10
Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo controls the ball during the English Premier League match against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England. City staged a stunning late comeback with three goals in five minutes to beat Villa and win the Premier League as their title chances looked to be slipping away.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho gave them a 2-0 lead and it looked like the title had slipped away from City. Matty Cash had given Villa the lead and then Coutinho doubled the advantage but Pep Guardiola's side came storming back...
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan got one back to make it 1-2 and the moments later they levelled the score thanks to a strike from Rodri.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
The title-winning recovery was complete with nine minutes left as Gundogan once again arrived at the far post to put City in front, the decisive contribution on this nerve-shredding final day.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
City did need those three points as their nearest rivals Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers - with City boss Guardiola overcome with emotion and breaking down in tears at the final whistle.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
6 of 10
Manchester City's fans invaded the pitch at full time to celebrate wining the English Premier League for the fourth time in five years.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
A Manchester City fan climbs on the goal post to celebrate winning the Premier League.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Manchester City's manager Guardiola goes to lift the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Premier League. This might be the greatest achievement of Guardiola’s career - to win back-to-back titles without playing a recognised striker for significant parts of either campaign.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
City's John Stones and Kyle Walker celebrate with the trophy. It was a superb Premier League season with Liverpool pushing City all the way but ultimately Guardiola's men just edged Jurgen Klopp and co on the final day.
Image Credit: AFP