Best of luck! Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans at the toss for match 24 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Here we go! Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans come out to bat.
Kuldeep Sen of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans. The batsman just scored 2 runs.
In good voice! Spectators enjoy the action at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Big hit... Abhinav Sadarangani of Gujarat plays a shot during the match.
Very good knock... Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates scoring fifty runs and finished on 87 not out. Gujarat scored 192-4 from 20 overs.
Our turn... Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals enter the field to begin their chase.
Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals. Padikkal fell for a golden duck.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is clean bowled after scoring an impressive 54 from 24 balls.
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals is all smiles during the match. He scored a handy 29 from 17 balls.
But it wasn't enough as Gujarat won the clash by 37 runs. Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen of Rajasthan shake hands with players from Gujarat after the match. The new franchise go top of table having played 5 matches and winning 4.
