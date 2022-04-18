1 of 10
All the best... Ravindra Jadeja (right) captain of the Chennai Super Kings and Rashid Khan captain of Gujarat Titans at the toss during match 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Raring to go... Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa of Chennai come out to bat.
Good start... Alzarri Joseph of Gujarat celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali of Chennai who fell for just 1 run.
Solid show... Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai celebrates after scoring a fifty. He would go on to score 73.
Gujarat players celebrates the wicket of danger man Gaikwad of Chennai.
In fine voice... Chennai fans during match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. Their team posted 169-5 from 20 overs. Would it be enough to secure a much needed win?
Big wicket! Chennai players celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat who fell for a golden duck. It was a terrible start for Gujarat's chase of the target.
Big hit! David Miller of Gujarat plays a shot during the match. He went on to score a brilliant 94.
Doing well... Dwayne Bravo of Chennai celebrates the wicket of Alzarri Joseph of Gujarat. The bowler took 3 wickets for 23 runs.
They win again! Miller and Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans celebrate their victory over Chennai. The new franchise have made a brilliant start in their debut season and are top of the table having won 5 matches from 6 played. Meanwhile, reigning champs Chennai find themselves second from bottom having lost 5 from 6.
