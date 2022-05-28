1 of 8
Some of the top para shuttlers including Paralympic and World Champions are in action at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2022 at Shabab Al Ahli Club.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Nations like Iraq and Iran had made their international debut in Para Badminton.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Overall, 180 para shuttlers from 30 nations including hosts United Arab Emirates are battling for top honours in the BWF Level II Championships that runs until tomorrow.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Both Iran and Iraq fielded six shuttlers each, while the hosts United Arab Emirates team were resting their hopes on Salama Al Khateri and Humaid Fawzi Al Senaani competing in women’s and men’s SL4 events.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Team India fielded the largest number with 40 players.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
India were led by Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar while Team Japan had some of their Paralympic stars including Daiki Kajiwara and Sarina Satomi.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Hong Kong pinned their hopes on their Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medallists Chu Man Kai and Daniel Chan Ho Yuen while Egypt's Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif aims to make history by becoming the first shuttler from an Arab country to win a gold medal at a major championship after reaching the semi-finals.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
South Korea’s Kim Jung Jun will be standing in Yuen’s road to glory.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office