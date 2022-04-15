1 of 8
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri reacts during the Europa League quarter final second leg match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona. Frankfurt stunned Barca with a dramatic victory to set up a Europa League semi-final against West Ham.
We've done it! Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre (centre) celebrates at the full time whistle with his teammates.
After the first leg had finished 1-1, the German side stormed into a 3-0 lead in the second and looked in control before two late goals for Barcelona.
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures during the game.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo reacts after a missed scoring opportunity.
Eintracht Frankfurt players celebrate after the match. Frankfurt, who sit ninth in the Bundesliga and won this competition in its previous guise in 1980, saw out a memorable victory to the delight of their almost 30,000 travelling fans.
West Ham United's English midfielder Declan Rice and Czech defender Vladimir Coufal celebrate after winning the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg match against Olympique Lyonnais at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, central eastern France.
West Ham United will face Frankfurt for a place in the Europa League final after the Hammers secured their first European semi-final in 46 years with a stunning second-leg 3-0 victory in Lyon.
