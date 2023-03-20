1 of 9
Arsenal respond like champions: Fatigued and frustrated after their agonising Europa League exit at the hands of Sporting Lisbon in midweek, Arsenal responded with the kind of stylish display that bore all the hallmarks of champions in the making. Mikel Arteta's side crashed out on penalties against the Portuguese giants after Gabriel Martinelli missed the crucial spot-kick.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 9
So it was symbolic of Arsenal's new-found resilience that Martinelli was the man to put the Gunners on course for an easy afternoon at the Emirates by scoring the opening goal. The Brazilian's cool finish laid the foundations for a sixth successive league win before Bukayo Saka struck twice either side of Granit Xhaka scoring Arsenal's third. Champions City have a game in hand and host Arsenal in April, but Arsenal have control of the title race.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 9
Conte criticism cuts deep for Spurs: Antonio Conte arrived at Tottenham as the serial winner seen as capable of instilling a winning culture at a club used to underachievement. Instead the Italian looks set to join a number of Spurs managers to come and go without lifting a trophy. Conte's contract expires at the end of the season and the question over his future now is whether he even sees out the remaining 10 Premier League games.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 9
The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss called his players "selfish", lacking in heart and too used to not playing under pressure or stress. Spurs still sit fourth, but are only two points ahead of Newcastle, who have two games in hand. The question for the Tottenham board is whether his relationship with the dressing room is now beyond repair.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 9
Villa's European charge: When Steven Gerrard was sacked in October, only goals scored was keeping Villa out of the relegation zone. Five months on, they are a club transformed under Unai Emery. Bournemouth were swept aside with ease 3-0 at Villa Park on Saturday for a third win in four games for Emery's men. Indeed, only four teams have taken more Premier League points in total since the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss was appointed. Manchester United and City's progress to the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend has increased the possibility that seventh could be good enough for European football, which remains well within Villa's reach.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 9
"We can add a new step, an objective, looking at the teams in the top 10 now," said Emery after all but guaranteeing survival. "They have an advantage over us, we have to fight starting behind them. "But we are going to play here against Fulham, we are going to play here against Brighton, we are going to play at Brentford, at Chelsea. Of course, it is going to be very difficult, but we are going to try to add a new target in our minds."
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 9
Simms saves the day for Everton: Ellis Simms scored his first Everton goal to earn Sean Dyche's side a precious point as they came from behind twice to draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Everton's improved resilience under Dyche was on show again and 22-year-old local product Simms was the hero with a superb late equaliser to wreck Chelsea's hopes of a fourth consecutive win. Chelsea broke down Everton's resistance seven minutes after the break when the excellent Joao Felix drilled home a low drive, but they were pegged back when Abdoulaye Doucoure scrambled home an equaliser from a corner after 69 minutes.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
Everton were only on level terms for seven minutes until Kai Havertz scored from the spot after Reece James was fouled by James Tarkowski - but there was to be a late twist in the tale. Dyche had put Simms on to rescue a point and he delivered in style with a powerful run and finish a minute from time.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 9
Leeds showing fighting spirit under Gracia: Leeds climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after holding off a late Wolves fightback to win an enthralling game at Molineux. The victory lifts Javi Gracia's side - who started the day in 19th - four places and two points above the bottom three. Leeds have shown plenty of promise in their two home games under new manager Gracia
Image Credit: Reuters