1 of 15
London: Alex Telles left Manchester United for a reunion with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Sunday.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter
2 of 15
Telles is the latest star from a major European club to move to the Saudi, having swapped the Premier League for the lure of the lucrative Saudi Pro League.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter
3 of 15
The Brazilian left-back spent last season on loan at Sevilla and made 50 appearances for United in three years at Old Trafford.
Image Credit: Al Nassr/Twitter
4 of 15
Telles, 30, will be reunited with Portugal striker Ronaldo at Al Nassr after the Portugal forward's acrimonious departure from United last year.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter
5 of 15
"Alex Telles has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr," a United statement said. "The 30-year-old full-back has joined the Saudi Premier League outfit following 50 first-team appearances for the Reds. "We'd like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future."
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 15
Telles's move to Al Nassr comes amid a shock exodus of top players to Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter
7 of 15
The Saudi Pro League has attracted many players since Ronaldo joined Al Nassr last December in a mega deal.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter
8 of 15
The Saudi Pro League is also becoming more competitive on the field.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN
9 of 15
With the continued investment and the arrival of top players, the league is well-positioned to become one of the most competitive in the world.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN
10 of 15
The league is now seen as a viable option for top players who are looking for a new challenge.
Image Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter
11 of 15
France striker Karim Benzema quit Real Madrid to join Al Ittihad, while a host of Premier League stars have headed to Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 15
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante linked up with compatriot Benzema at Al-Ittihad, with his former Blues team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly moving to Al Hilal, who also signed Ruben Neves from Wolves.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 15
Edouard Mendy was another Chelsea player to swap west London for Saudi Arabia as the Senegal keeper joined Al Ahli, where he will be joined by Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 15
Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard accepted an offer to take charge of Al Ettifaq, who hope to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson imminently.
Image Credit: Reuters
15 of 15
More are expected to head to the Kingdom before the start of next season, with Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson also linked with moves.
Image Credit: Reuters