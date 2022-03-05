1 of 7
During matchweek 18 of the ADNOC UAE Pro League Al Jazira sealed a 1-0 victory against Sharjah at the Mohammed bin Zayed stadium.
Image Credit: Arshad Khan / UAE Pro League
It was their second consecutive win and it was a result that saw their points tally rise to 32 as they moved into fourth spot with a game in hand, while Sharjah remain in third place on 33 points.
The result was secured in the first 45 minutes by the Pride of Abu Dhabi in what turned out to be a disappointing match lacking clear scoring chances for both sides.
Bruno de Oliveira was on target for Al Jazira following a good team move.
Meanwhile, Al Ain and Al Orooba shared the points in the top versus second bottom clash at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.
Ali Madan opened the scoring for the Fujairah-based side in the first half and they nearly won it but with 3 minutes left Rafael Antonio snatched a late equaliser. The draw took Al Ain’s points tally to 43, with Al Orooba’s tally going up to 10.
It was the second draw between the teams this season, after an exhilarating 3-3 tie a few months ago.
