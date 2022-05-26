1 of 11
Rock singer Juanes performs during the presentation of an aircraft dedicated to the late soccer legend Diego Maradona, at a military base in Moron, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A ceremony was held before the aeroplane departs for different provinces of Argentina and other parts of the world, reaching its final destination at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 11
The Tango D10S " a 12-seater financed by an Argentine fintech company - is designed as a flying museum in tribute to the former World Cup winner, who died of a heart attack in November 2020. The aircraft features a picture of Maradona kissing the World Cup trophy on the fuselage, while his face is also on the tail.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 11
The wings feature his goals from Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final: the 'Hand of God' goal on the left-wing and the winner, a plan widely regarded as the greatest of all time, on the right-wing.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 11
I am mad about Maradona, one of those who still watch Diego videos before I go to sleep at night, Gaston Kolker, CEO of fintech company Give and Get, told Reuters. Above the interior of the plane.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 11
This is the first World Cup without Maradona. I said, I want to make Diegos plane, I want to make Diegos plane. And so we launched Tango D10S.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 11
Maradona's daughters Giannina and Dalma participate in an event to launch the world tour to Qatar's World Cup of the TANGO D10S, a themed aeroplane with a museum with objects used by late soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 11
When Maradona's teammates saw it, the World Cup winners from 1986 were amazed; they were hypnotized by the aircraft, Kolker said at an unveiling with other members from that World Cup-winning side. Above, a statue of the late football star Diego Maradona as a youth is displayed during the presentation.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
Detail of a seat inside an aircraft called Tango D10S painted with images depicting Argentine late football star Diego Armando Maradona, during its presentation in Moron, Buenos Aires province, Argentina.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
The plan is to fly the plane around Argentina and eventually Qatar for the World Cup in November.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 11
View inside an aircraft called Tango D10S painted with images depicting Argentine late football star Diego Armando Maradona. Fans will be able to board the plane and leave a message for Maradona in the cockpit, 'interact' with the late player through artificial intelligence and see memorabilia from him and other players from the 1986 team.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
It will also be available for private hire before being auctioned for charity.
Image Credit: AP