1 of 10
Dubai: Daniil Medvedev claimed his third title in three weeks when he swept past Russian compatriot and close friend Andrey Rublev in the Dubai ATP final on Saturday.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Russia's Daniil Medvedev poses with his trophy after winning against Andrey Rublev during the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final match in Dubai, on March 4, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
The former world number one, who ended Novak Djokovic's 20-match win streak in the semi-finals, triumphed 6-2, 6-2 over the defending champion.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Defending champion Andrev Rublev reacts after loosing his final match against Daniil Medvedev.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Medvedev arrived in Dubai on the back of successive titles in Rotterdam and Qatar.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Rublev has beaten Medvedev the last two times they squared off including at the ATP Finals last November.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
"It's amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect. In tennis when you don't win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better," said Medvedev, who took his own winning streak to 14.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Medvedev now has 18 tour titles and is the third player to win three titles in as many weeks since 2021, joining Casper Ruud (July 2021) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (October 2022).
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
"I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones." The 27-year-old added: "It was very tactical match. I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer. "Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story."
Image Credit: Reuters