PAKISTAN WIN TOSS: Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (left) tosses the coin as his Pakistan’s counterpart Babar Azam watches before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on October 20, 2023. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. Leg-spinner Usama Mir replaces Shadab Khan for Pakistan, while Australia field an unchanged side.
Image Credit: AFP
BLISTERING START: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh plays a square cut. Marsh (32) and David Warner (40) put on an unbeaten 82 as Australia raced away in the powerplay. Warner was dropped on 10 by Usama Mir off Shahid Afridi, and after that Australia haven’t looked back. The openers took 24 from Haris Rauf’s first over.
Image Credit: AFP
FIFTY FOR WARNER: Australia’s David Warner plays a shot against Pakistan. After a dropped chance when he was 10, Warner has blazed away to reach his half century in 38 deliveries.
Image Credit: AFP
PEP TALK: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (left) talks with pace bowler Haris Rauf, who conceded 24 runs in his first over as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner turned up the heat.
Image Credit: AFP
WARNER’S WALTZ: Australia’s David Warner celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan. Dropped at 10 off Shaheen Shah Afridi, Warner unleashed a barrage of shots before being dismissed for 163 runs (124 balls) by Haris Rauf.
Image Credit: AFP
MARSH’S MILESTONE: Australia’s Mitchell Marsh (back) celebrates with his teammate David Warner after scoring a century against Pakistan. Marsh and Warner strung together 259 runs (203 balls) for the first wicket. Marsh was dismissed for 121 (108 balls) by Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Image Credit: AFP
FIVER FOR AFRIDI: Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Marcus Stoinis. After the early Australian assault of Mitchell Marsh (121) and David Warner (163), Afridi returned to peg back Australia to 367/9. He returned figures of 5-54.
Image Credit: AFP
SOLID START FOR PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique plays a shot against Australia. In the company of Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid start, adding 134 for the first wicket while chasing Australia’s 367. Abdullah Shafique’s 50 came off 52 balls, and he was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis for 64 (61 balls).
Image Credit: ANI
BREAKTHROUGH: Australia’s Marcus Stoinis celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique. That was the breakthrough Australia was looking for, having dropped two catches.
Image Credit: AFP
IMAM’S IMPETUS: Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq plays a drive against Australia. Imam-ul-Haq’s 50 from 54 balls gave Pakistan the springboard in chase of Australia’s mammoth total. Imam-ul-Haq’s too fell to Stoinis for 70 (71 balls) with the Pakistan score on 154.
Image Credit: AFP
CUMMINS STRIKES: Australia’s captain Pat Cummins (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, who struck 30 and shared a 57-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan for the fourth wicket. Pakistan were 232/4 in 34.2 overs at the fall of Saud Shakeel’s wicket.
Image Credit: AFP
GLIMMER OF HOPE: Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed plays a pull shot against Australia. He raised Pakistan’s hopes, racing to a 20-ball 26 with some big blows. But leggie Adam Zampa trapped him LBW and Pakistan were 269/5.
Image Credit: AFP
RIZWAN’S FIGHT ENDS: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Australia. He kept the fight alive with 46 from 40 balls before he missed a sweep against leg-spinner Adam Zampa and was out LBW. Pakistan score read 274/6.
Image Credit: AFP
ZAMPA’S FOUR AND AUSTRALIA WIN: Adam Zampa celebrates after Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz is stumped of his bowling. The leg-spinner returned a haul of four wickets as Pakistan slumped to 287/8. The rest of the wickets fell in quick time and Pakistan were 305 all out in 45.3 overs. Australia won by 62 runs.
Image Credit: AFP