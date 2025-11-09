GOLD/FOREX
Readers showcase nature’s beauty across the UAE

From golden sunsets to lush landscapes, readers showcase nature’s charm across the UAE

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Captured by Ranjith P. G, a passionate wildlife and nature photographer, this serene morning scene from Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, highlights the EAD mangrove conservation project, now teeming with diverse wildlife and natural beauty.
Ranjith P. G
A breathtaking sunset paints the sky in vivid hues over JBR Beach, resembling a living canvas of colour and light — beautifully captured by Seema Dhall, showcasing nature’s artistry at its finest.
Seema Dhall
Naveen Aggarwal captures the vibrant spirit of Global Village Dubai’s 30th season — a spectacular celebration where entertainment, culture, and food come together perfectly, making it one of the most colourful attractions of the year.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
Dr Seema Bhatia captures a stunning sunset where the sky turns into a canvas of warm hues, a serene moment that beautifully reflects nature’s quiet charm and the magic of evening light.
Dr Seema Bhatia
“Komal Hazari captures a pigeon perched on her balcony with the stunning Dubai skyline in the backdrop.”
Komal Hazari
Suganya Shaji captures a serene sunset over Abu Dhabi Marina.
Suganya Shaji
Captured by Narayanan Mahadevan at 5 a.m. near Al Nahda 1 junction, the shimmering trail of lights resembles Mumbai’s iconic ‘Queen’s Necklace’, beautifully reflecting the calm and quiet charm of early morning in Dubai.
Narayanan Mahadevan
Captured by 15-year-old amateur photographer Ewan Chua during the Dubai Ride
Ewan Chua
As winter sets in across the UAE, a serene morning unfolds — soft light, calm air, and quiet beauty mark the season’s gentle arrival. Captured and shared by Gulf News reader Tasneem Joher.
Tasneem Joher.
Captured by Suguna Manda, a longtime Ajman resident and passionate artist-photographer, the photo showcases the magnificent Timur’s Tomb in Samarkand, Uzbekistan — a UNESCO World Heritage site celebrated for its stunning architecture and timeless historical beauty.
Suguna Manda,
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
