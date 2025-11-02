GOLD/FOREX
Reader Photos: Capturing the UAE’s beauty from early light to twilight

From dawn to dusk, Gulf News readers showcase the UAE’s stunning landscapes and moments

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures a heartwarming scene at Jumeirah Beach, where senior residents enjoy the sunset safely and peacefully. The image reflects how the UAE ensures comfort, inclusivity, and happiness for people of all age groups.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
1/10
Anupam Shivnani captures a serene early morning view at Al Melaheyah, Madinah, Dubai, where soft hues of dawn and a gentle mist blanket the landscape — a tranquil reminder that the cool charm of winter is just around the corner.
Anupam Shivnan
2/10
Binoi Varkey captures the graceful beauty of a black swan gliding across the tranquil waters of Al Qudra Lakes — a serene reminder of Dubai’s rich and diverse natural wildlife.
BINOI VARKEY
3/10
Imran Manasawala captures a stunning winter day at Jumeirah Beach, where the timeless Burj Al Arab rises behind the futuristic Marsa Al Arab — a breathtaking view symbolising Dubai’s evolution and the UAE’s remarkable journey of growth and modernity.
captures a stunning winter day at Jumeirah Beach, where the
4/10
Naveen Frank captures a breathtaking golden sunrise in Ras Al Khaimah, where a camel silhouettes gracefully against the glowing horizon.
Naveen Frank
5/10
Ranjith P.G. captures a captivating landscape view of Sharjah, showcasing the emirate’s harmonious blend of modern architecture, natural beauty, and cultural heritage under the warm glow of the UAE sun.
Ranjith P.G
6/10
The timeless charm of Bur Dubai is beautifully captured by Seema Dhall, offering a glimpse into the city’s origins, where heritage sites remain preserved. For Seema, it’s a favourite spot to unwind, enjoy coffee, and reflect amid Dubai’s enduring history and calm atmosphere.
Seema Dhall
7/10
Suhail Mohideen captures the timeless details that define automotive artistry at the Sharjah Classic Car Museum — where every curve and chrome finish tells a story of craftsmanship and design excellence.
Suhail Mohideen
8/10
Suganya Shaji captures the beauty of Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, as glittering buildings begin to twinkle under the night sky — as if the stars have descended to earth to adorn the cityscape with warm lights, creating a magical, magnetic charm for every passerby.
Suganya Shaji
9/10
Dr Seema Bhatia captures an aerial view of Khalid Lagoon and the Butterfly Garden in Sharjah — a stunning perspective showcasing the city’s blend of natural beauty, vibrant design, and tranquil waterfront charm.
Dr Seema Bhati
10/10
Ashna Sunil captures a beautiful evening view of Al Khan Corniche, where the soft glow of twilight reflects off the calm waters, highlighting the serene charm of Sharjah’s picturesque coastline.
Ashna Sunil
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
