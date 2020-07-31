1 of 15
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque reflection on the Oasis of Dignity in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz/Gulf News reader
Colourful Sharjah mosque
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Mesmerizing night shot of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Leslie Noronha/Gulf News reader
A boy making Dua'a in front of the Holy Quran in a mosque in Dubai
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz/Gulf News reader
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque through the memorial of the UAE, Martyrs, Wahat Al Karama Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz/Gulf News reader
Beautiful Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Nabil Salauddin/Gulf News reader
A mosque shining alone in the night at the centre of the city in UAE
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz/Gulf News reader
Colourful mosque in Al Majaz Sharjah
Image Credit: Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader
Beautiful mosque in Al Majaz Sharjah
Image Credit: Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader
Vibrant mosque in Al Majaz Sharjah
Image Credit: Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader
A beautiful clear day at Burj Al Arab near the mosque in Jumeirah Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
Beautiful trees and mosque in Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
Minaret in Al Maskan Dubai
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
Beautiful Al Maghfirah mosque, Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Beautiful Zabeel mosque in Dubai
Image Credit: Saba Firdose/Gulf News reader