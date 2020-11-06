1 of 10
The anxiety and the tension are building.
Image Credit: Reuters
Three days after the US election, Americans are still waiting for results of the presidential vote.
Image Credit: Reuters
Many experts had predicted that an increase in mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic would mean that counting would take longer.
Image Credit: Reuters
The delay, in and of itself, is not an indication that anything is wrong with the vote, though President Donald Trump has alleged fraud, without citing evidence.
Image Credit: Reuters
But the wait is still agonizing. Neither Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
Image Credit: Reuters
But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and overtook the president in the counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia, though the races there are too early to call and ballots are still being tallied.
Image Credit: Reuters
As they wait, some Americans have taken to the streets to protest, while many have been glued to TV screens or are frantically refreshing blue-and-red-tinted maps as they watch the vote count inch up.
Image Credit: AFP
Protesters, police, members of the media and others converge outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP