Mexican fans in a fair rides during the Ceremonia music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A family makes photographs beneath the cherry blossoms at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center in Philadelphia, Friday, April 8, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets emotional at an event celebrating her confirmation to the US Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 08, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
The destroyed Ukrainian Antonov An-225 "Mriya" cargo aircraft, which was the largest plane in the world, at the Hostomel airfield, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 8, 2022, during Russia's military attack launched on Ukraine.
Image Credit: AFP
Fifty-year-old Palestinian Nizar al-Dabbas, a "Musaharati" who plays the traditional role of "Ramadan drummer", awakens Muslims for the pre-dawn traditional "suhur" meal before the start of the following day's fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip early on April 5, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
People walk in the street during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking fast) meal on the second day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 4, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man with a dog walks on the banks of the Ada Ciganlija Lake during a sunny spring day, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, April 8, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A man says goodbye before the train leaves the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region on April 3, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
This aerial view shows rows of tulips and hyacinths in fields at Lissee in the 'Bollenstreek' (Dutch flower region) on April 8, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP