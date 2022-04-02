1 of 10
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'taraweeh' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
A drug-sniffing dog stands with its handler during a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the anti-narcotics police force in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
A taxi drives along a row of blooming cherry blossoms Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms, or "sakura," are Japan's favorite flower and usually reach their peak in late March to early April.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Will Smith (R) slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
People walk in the Red Square on a sunny day in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
People sit outside to cool themselves from heat during the power cut as many parts of the country currently face long power cuts, as currency shortage makes fuel scarce, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 31, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
A person watches Pico island from Calheta as small earthquakes have been recorded in Sao Jorge island, Azores, Portugal, March 29, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuter
8 of 10
Rescue workers stand in a silent tribute at the site to mourn the victims of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, flight MU5735, that crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 27, 2022.
Image Credit: cnsphoto via REUTERS
9 of 10
A Ukrainian serviceman hugs his mother Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin town, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Migrating crabs climb a wall while marching from the forest to cross the road and down to the bay to spawn in the sea, following two years of pandemic, around the Bay of Pigs, in Playa Larga, Cuba March 24, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters