A South Korean group launched hundreds of thousands of leaflets by balloon across the border with North Korea overnight, an activist said Tuesday, despite Pyongyang repeatedly warning it that it will retaliate against such actions.
Image Credit: AFP
Activist Park Sang-hak said his organization floated 20 huge balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 2,000 one-dollar bills and small books on North Korea from the border town of Paju on Monday night. | Park Sang-hak hurls anti-North Korea leaflets.
Image Credit: AP File photo
Park, formerly a North Korean who fled to South Korea, said in a statement his leafleting is "a struggle for justice for the sake of liberation of" North Koreans. | Park Sang-hak hurls anti-North Korea leaflets.
Image Credit: AP
The move is certain to intensify already high tensions between the Koreas. North Korea recently abruptly raised its rhetoric against South Korean civilian leafleting, destroyed an empty, Seoul-built liaison office on its territory and pushed to resume its psychological warfare against the South.
Image Credit: Reuters
Local officials in South Korea said they were looking into the account and may ask police to investigate it as a potential safety threat to front-line residents. Seoul's Unification Ministry, which handles relations with North Korea, issued a separate statement expressing "deep regret" over Park's attempt to send leaflets. | Villagers stage a rally against the flying of anti-North Korea leaflets into North Korea near the unification observation in Paju, South Korea.
Image Credit: AP
Calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "an evil" and his rule "barbarism," Park said he'll keep sending anti-Kim leaflets. "Though North Korean residents have become modern-day slaves with no basic rights, don't they have the rights to know the truth?" he said.
Image Credit: Reuters
South Korean officials have vowed to ban leafleting and said they would press charges against Park and other anti-Pyongyang activists for allegedly raising animosities and potentially endangering front-line border residents. In 2014, North Korean troops opened fire at propaganda balloons flying toward their territory, triggering an exchange of fire that caused no known causalities. | Villagers in Paju stage a rally against the flying of anti-North Korea leaflets
Image Credit: AP
Park accused South Korea's liberal government of sympathizing with North Korea or caving to its threats. Park's brother, another activist also formerly from North Korea, last week canceled plans to release bottles filled with dried rice and face masks from a front-line island. | Policemen take a balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un found at a hill in Hongcheon, South Korea.
Image Credit: Reuters
At least one of the banners and a balloon with leaflets were found to have landed in Hongcheon, a South Korean town southeast of Paju, not North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported. Hongcheon police said they couldn't immediately confirm the report.
Image Credit: Reuters
In recent weeks, North Korea has unleashed insults against leafleting activists like Park, describing them as "human scum" and "mongrel dogs." It said it would also take a series of steps to nullify 2018 tension-reduction deals with South Korea. On Monday, North Korea's state media said it had manufactured 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated toward South Korea in what it said would be the largest-ever anti-Seoul leafleting campaign. | North Koreans preparing anti-Seoul leaflets.
Image Credit: AFP
Experts say North Korea is likely using the South Korean civilian leafleting as a chance to boost its internal unity and apply more pressure on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear talks.
Image Credit: AFP
While Seoul has sometimes sent police to block activists from leafleting during sensitive times, it had previously resisted North Korea's calls for a ban, saying the activists were exercising their freedom of speech.
Image Credit: AFP
Seoul's recent moves against leafleting have drawn criticism that the government is sacrificing democratic principles to keep alive its push for inter-Korean engagement.
Image Credit: Reuters