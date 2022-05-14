1 of 11
EYE ON INFRASTRUCTURE: Sheikh Khalifa reviews plans for roads and bridges for Abu Dhabi in 1981.
Sheikh Khalifa is briefed about a project in the presence of Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Abu Dhabi Deputy Crown Prince and Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.
BUILDING INSTITUTIONS: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the launch of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammad Prize for Child Creativity award in 1998. He said the award would inspire a generation of youth to contribute to the UAE’s development with their creativity.
Sheikh Khalifa inaugurates the new police headquarters in Abu Dhabi in 1983.
UNITED APPROACH: Sheikh Khalifa, General Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, then Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Defence Minister, with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the Idex exhibition in 2001.
Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, then Deputy Prime Minister and Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, then Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and Brig Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Dubai Police Chief at the inauguration of Dubai Police College in 1989.
Sheikh Khalifa after hoisting the UAE flag during the 30th National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi. The flagpole was then the world’s tallest.
Sheikh Khalifa tours the Borouge facility in Abu Dhabi after unveiling a plaque to commemorate its formal commissioning. Borouge is a provider of innovative plastics solutions.
ENCOURAGING SPORTSMEN: Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed receive Asian Football Confederation Champions League winners Al Ain Club in October 2003.
FOCUS ON CITIZENS: Sheikh Khalifa unveils a plaque to inaugurate the Federal National Council building in Abu Dhabi in 1989. He was keen on the FNC becoming more representative of the people.
PROACTIVE GOVERNANCE: Sheikh Khalifa chairs an Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting. Under Sheikh Khalifa’s leadership, the council transformed Abu Dhabi’s economic strategy.
