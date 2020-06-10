1 of 12
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Philip – who turns 99 today (June 10) - will have to make do with a rather low key birthday. It is believed that the Duke of Edinburgh will be celebrating by making video calls to the rest of the royal family and enjoying lunch with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.
Lunch will be served at Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip - the longest serving royal Consort in history - has been staying in isolation since before Easter with the Queen, 94, and other senior royals. There will be no gun salutes to mark the royal's birthday this year, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. Seen here are the couple on their wedding day in 1947.
"We can confirm that, following consultation with key stakeholders, ceremonial gunfire from all saluting stations continues to be temporarily suspended due to national COVID-19 restrictions," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said. Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921, his parents were Princess Alice of Battenberg, a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, and Prince Andrew of Greece. He is well known for his love of sailing along with his long standing naval career. He trained at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in 1939 and then served with the Mediterranean and Pacific fleets during the Second World War.
Seen here on their way to the Royal Ascot race meet in 1962. The Duke of Edinburgh is renowned for speaking his mind. Some of his hilarious quips include this doozy to Tom Jones after the 1969 Royal Variety Performance. "What do you gargle with, pebbles?"
And while on an official visit to Canada in 1969, The Duke - seen here in a 1947 file photo - famously said, "I declare this thing open, whatever it is."
He served in the Royal Navy throughout World War II and rose to the rank of commander. However, his career would end following the death of King George VI in 1952 after which his wife became Queen Elizabeth II.
Since he retired in 2017, he has lived at Wood Farm on the Queen's Sandringham Estate and at Balmoral.
They had four children - Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward. They also have eight grandchildren, including Prince William, second-in-line to the throne and Harry, and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to the effects of his advancing years, Philip has suffered several bouts of poor health recently and was in hospital just before Christmas last year.
Before retiring from public life, he was the patron, president or a member of more than 780 organisations, had given over 5,000 speeches, written 14 books and gone on 637 solo visits overseas, in addition to hundreds of trips accompanying the queen.
Polo and Prince Philip have been intertwined for more than 60 years. He had to retire from the game in 1971 due to arthritis. Here he is in action during a match in Windsor in 1965.
Apart from his sporting pursuits, he also has an arty side; he has collected several artworks including numerous contemporary cartoons that are on display at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral. Happy birthday to the Queen's steadfast companion - who now enters his 100th year.
