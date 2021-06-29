1 of 13
Children play in a water feature at a public park during a heatwave in Portland. Temperatures soared on Monday to an all-time high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46°C) in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific Northwest.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A woman rests with her two dogs at a cooling centre in the Oregon Convention Center, in Portland. The brutally hot weather that's already pushed US Northwest temperatures to record highs worsened Monday and is set to smother the region all week.
Image Credit: AFP
Portland residents fill a cooling centre with a capacity of about 300 people at the Oregon Convention Center.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman and her cat rest inside a tent at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station. The extended heat wave gripping a region usually defined by cool and rain is the latest example of searing weather around the globe as climate change drives temperatures to records.
Image Credit: AFP
Hundreds flocked to public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A notice is seen as a business chose to close early due to an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Cesar Acosta-Torres from the Salvation Army Northwest Division hands out water and invites people back to their nearby cooling center for food and beverages during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man cools off in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: AFP
People use dry ice to cool water and Gatorade due to an ice shortage during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People flock to Bloedel Donovan park at Lake Whatcom in Bellingham, Washington, during an uncharacteristic Pacific Northwest heat wave.
Image Credit: AP
A movie theatre advertises air conditioning along with a movie during unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A young man naps in the shade during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: REUTERS