1 of 10
Berlin: There’s a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn’t find a home.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
The tree treats were unwrapped Thursday in what has become an annual event.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
And reindeer sniffed and played with the conifers.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
An elephant enjoys a Christmas tree in its enclosure at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
An animal keeper serves a Christmas tree to European forest reindeers.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
A European bison enjoys a Christmas tree in its enclosure.
Image Credit: AFP