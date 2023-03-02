1 of 19
Cape Canaveral: SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Thursday, including the first person from the Arab world going up for an extended months long stay.
Image Credit: AFP
The Falcon rocket bolted from Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight, illuminating the night sky as it headed up the East Coast.
Image Credit: AP
Nearly 80 spectators from the United Arab Emirates watched from the launch site as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi — only the second Emirati to fly to space — blasted off on his six-month mission.
Image Credit: AFP
Schools and offices broadcast the launch live across the UAE.
Image Credit: Reuters
Al Neyadi, a communications engineer, thanked everyone in Arabic and then English once reaching orbit. “Launch was incredible. Amazing,” he said.
Image Credit: AFP
Al Neyadi served as backup for the first Emirati astronaut , Hazzaa Al Mansoori, who rode a Russian rocket to the space station in 2019 for a weeklong visit.
Image Credit: AFP
People watch the lauching of NASA and SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission to International Space Station, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: AFP
The UAE’s minister for public education and advanced technology, Sarah Al Amiri, said the long mission “provides us a new venue for science and scientific discovery for the country.”
Image Credit: AFP
“We don’t want to just go to space and then not have much to do there or not have impact," said the director general of the UAE's space center in Dubai, Salem Al Marri.
Image Credit: AFP
The UAE already have a spacecraft orbiting Mars, and a mini rover is hitching a ride to the moon on a Japanese lander. Two new UAE astronauts are training with NASA's latest astronaut picks in Houston.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: Reuters
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A.
Image Credit: AFP
Members of the SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission waving from the inside of their Dragon Endeavour spacecraft ahead of the expected liftoff.
Image Credit: AFP
United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi wave as the crew depart for Launch Complex 39A.
Image Credit: Reuters
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission wave before they depart for Launch Complex 39A.
Image Credit: Reuters
Members of the SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission; Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos (L), Pilot Warren "Woody" Hoburg (2nd L), Commander Stephen Bowen (2nd R), and Mission Specialist Sultan Al Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates (R) gesture during the crew walkout from the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A.
Image Credit: AFP
Mission Specialist Sultan Al Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates gestures during the crew walkout.
Image Credit: AFP
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission wave before they depart for Launch Complex 39A.
Image Credit: Reuters
Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, left, NASA astronaut Warren "Woody" Hoburg, second from left, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, second from right, and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, right, as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building.
Image Credit: AP