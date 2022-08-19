1 of 12
Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continue nationwide strikes in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions in London. The subway network essentially halted on Friday as workers went on strike, disrupting Britain's embattled transport system more and forcing people to work from home where feasible.
Passengers queue for buses outside Victoria Station London. The one-day action falls between national rail walkouts on Thursday and Saturday, coinciding with a two-day protest by bus drivers in the west and southwest London. Transport for London, which oversees the subway, known as the Tube, asked commuters to avoid travel if possible.
People walk past closed gates at an entrance to Waterloo Underground station as London Underground workers strike over pay and terms in London. Commuters across the country have already endured disruption from rail strikes this year, organised by unions demanding payment and conditions for their members that better reflect the soaring cost of living caused by energy price-driven inflation.
A message board warns of travel disruption at Waterloo Station in London. Data showed inflation at 10.1% in July, the highest since February 1982, as rising energy costs resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit consumers directly through their household bills, and indirectly through rising food prices.
Travellers check departure board information during rail strikes at London Euston railway station in London.
Commuters arrive on one of the limited running services, during the latest round of rail strikes, at London Waterloo railway station in London, UK,.
Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria Underground station, which is closed as London Underground workers strike over pay and terms, in London.
The RMT said the underground strike was in response to a lack of assurances about jobs and pensions from TfL. In a letter to Shapps, the union accused him of waging ideological war against rail workers.
Passengers wait for taxis outside Victoria Station London.
Commuters queue for buses outside London Liverpool Street railway station.
Workers in other British industries are also planning future strikes or moving towards industrial action. These include port workers, lawyers, teachers, nurses, firefighters, and waste collection, airport and postal staff.
Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot in London.
