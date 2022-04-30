1 of 14
Don't look down! Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights on Friday, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 14
The Bach Long pedestrian bridge - whose name translates to 'white dragon' - in northwest Son La province snakes around dizzying cliff faces before spanning a dramatic valley between two peaks, hitting a total length of 632 metres (690 yards).
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 14
The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass, making it strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time, while giving them a spectacular view of the greenery in the gorge far below.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 14
"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature," Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of the bridge's operator said.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 14
The company says it is the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 14
Officials from Guinness World Records are expected to verify the claim next month.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 14
Vietnamese tourism chiefs are seeking to lure visitors back after two years of Covid-19 shutdowns that kept out virtually all foreign travellers.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 14
In mid-March, the country ended quarantine for international visitors and resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 14
Vietnam is set to host the Southeast Asian Games in two weeks - with more than 10,000 athletes and sports staff from countries in the region en route.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 14
Bach Long is Vietnam's third glass bridge. "I hope the bridge will lure more domestic and international tourists to our area," local resident Bui Van Thach said after walking across it.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 14
Visitors pose for photos on the walkway section of the Bach Long glass bridge.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 14
A staff member walking on the Bach Long glass bridge.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 14
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 14
Image Credit: AFP