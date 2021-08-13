1 of 7
Tokyo: A cargo ship ran aground and broke into two off northern Japan, the coastguard said Thursday, with the crew of the Panama-flagged vessel taken to safety.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 7
Aerial images showed the separated stern of the Crimson Polaris tipped upwards and the other part of the stricken boat listing into the sea.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 7
A fuel leak from the ship has spread around 24 kilometres (15 miles), a coastguard spokesman told AFP, but the extent of any environmental impact was unclear.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 7
"Crimson Polaris ran aground in Hachinohe port in Aomori," said the spokesman, who declined to be named. "All the 21 crew members - Chinese and Filipino - were rescued safely," he said.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 7
Three patrol boats and three aircraft were dispatched after the ship ran aground on Wednesday in the port off Japan's northeastern coast.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 7
Authorities were trying to contain the oil leak but had not yet been able to erect an oil fence around the boat, the spokesman said.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 7
"The patrol boats will operate overnight" to avoid collisions, he said, adding that no other ship was known to be involved in the accident.
Image Credit: AFP