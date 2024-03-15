1 of 9
Madinah: 1,490 workers carry out a program to clean and sterilize the Prophet's Mosque, its courtyards, and its roof around the clock.
It is part of the operational plan implemented by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque during Ramadan.
The washing and sterilization activities cover over 1.378 million square meters of the mosque's internal and external courtyards and rooftops.
Workers carry out cleaning and sterilization tasks to provide a healthy and safe environment and prepare the mosque to accommodate worshippers during prayer times.
Robots, operated using artificial intelligence, wash and sterilize through designated paths.
Supported by mounted cameras, they wash and mop the floors in the courtyards while avoiding obstructing pedestrian movement.
The post-iftar period witnesses the peak of cleaning and sterilization efforts across the Prophet's Mosque.
Field teams complete more than 16,900 maintenance and service orders.
