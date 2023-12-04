1 of 13
Padang, Indonesia: Eleven hikers were found dead Monday and another 12 were missing after a volcano erupted in Indonesia, with rescuers racing to carry injured and burned survivors down the mountain on foot.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 13
Rescuers worked through the night to find dozens of hikers stranded on Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra after it spewed an ash tower 3,000 metres (9,340 feet) - taller than the volcano itself - into the sky on Sunday.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 13
The dead hikers were found near Marapi's crater after the 2,891-metre volcano rained ash on nearby villages, according to a local rescue official. Twelve were missing, three more were found alive and 49 had safely descended from the crater, some with burns and fractures, the official said.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 13
"They are being carried down manually, rescuers are taking turns bringing them down. We can't do an air search with a helicopter because the eruption is ongoing," said local rescue agency chief Abdul Malik, who added about 120 rescuers were involved in the search.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 13
The three other people who had been found alive were yet to be taken down the mountain, along with the 11 dead. Those three survivors were found near the crater and "their condition was weak, and some had burns," Malik said.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 13
Local rescue agency spokesperson Jodi Haryawan said the rescue efforts had been broken up by sporadic eruptions but the search was still going despite the risks. "Once it was safer they continued the search. So the search was not halted," he told AFP.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 13
Rudy Rinaldi, head of the West Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency, told AFP some of the rescued hikers had suffered burns. "Those who are injured were the ones who got closer to the crater," he said.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 13
At least eight people suffered burns, one had burns and a fracture and another had a head wound, according to a list of those found from Basarnas, a national search and rescue agency, seen by AFP.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 13
Ahmad Rifandi, an official at the Mount Marapi monitoring station, told AFP that ash rain was observed after the eruption and had reached Bukittinggi, the third-largest city in West Sumatra that has a population of more than 100,000.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 13
Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash as seen from Nagari Sungai Pua, in Agam, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, December 3, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 13
The plume of smoke and ash blocked out the sun after the eruption and coated nearby cars, scooters and ambulances. Marapi is on the second alert level of Indonesia's four-step system and authorities have imposed a three-kilometre exclusion zone around its crater.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 13
The Indonesian archipelago sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. The Southeast Asian country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 13
Image Credit: Reuters