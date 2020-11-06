1 of 10
Areal view of a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta in Machaca village Puerto Barrios, Izabal 277 km north Guatemala City.
AFP
Men fix a small house in Bilwi, Nicaragua after the passage of hurricane Eta.
AFP
Members of Red Cross help to evacuate people after the overflow of Bambito river due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta in Chiriqui Province 450 north of Panama City.
AFP
Members of Red Cross help to evacuate people after the overflow of Bambito river due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta in Bambito, Chiriqui Province 450 north of Panama City.
AFP
A woman wades carrying a luggage through a flooded street after the overflowing of the Ulua River in the municipality of El Progreso Honduras due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta
AFP
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras.
Reuters
A woman checks her phone at her damaged house in Bilwi, Nicaragua after the passage of hurricane Eta.
AFP
People wade in a flooded street due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta in El Progreso, Tegucigalpa.
AFP
A boy and a man save chairs from a flooded house due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta in Puerto Barrios, Izabal 310 km north Guatemala City.
AFP
Honduras police officers help to evacuate people after the overflow of Ulua river due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta.
AFP