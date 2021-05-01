1 of 13
The Stratolaunch plane, the world's largest, performs a 4hr test flight in Mojave, California.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft flew for its second time, taking to the skies over the Southern California desert.
Image Credit: AP
The six-engine jet with the world's longest wingspan took off from Mojave Air and Space Port two years after its maiden flight, following a change in ownership and purpose.
Image Credit: REUTERS
"We are airborne," the Stratolaunch company tweeted at about 7:30 a.m.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The behemoth safely touched down on its 28 wheels about three hours later and Stratolaunch called the flight test a success.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Named Roc, the twin-fuselage aircraft has a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters).
Image Credit: REUTERS
It was developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019.
Image Credit: AP
Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches, carrying satellite-laden rockets beneath the center of the wing and releasing them at high altitude.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The new owners initially plan to use it as a carrier aircraft for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Hypersonic describes flights at speeds of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The Stratolaunch plane comes in for a landing over Virgin Orbit 747 Cosmic Girl after it performed a 2nd test flight in Mojave
Image Credit: REUTERS
The Stratolaunch plane comes in for a landing after it performed a 4hr test flight in Mojave.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The Stratolaunch aircraft is seen at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California.
Image Credit: AP