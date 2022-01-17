1 of 14
A couple looks at a damaged boat in a marina at Tutukaka, New Zealand, after waves of volcano eruption swept into the marina. An undersea volcano erupted spectacularly Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 14
The eruption sent a thick blanket of ash into the sky, contaminating water supplies, cutting off communications, and initially preventing surveillance flights from assessing the extent of the damage. Above, an eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai off Tonga in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
3 of 14
An underwater volcano eruption off Tonga triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations, as seen in the NOAA GOES-West satellite image taken at 05:00 GMT on January 15, 2022.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
4 of 14
New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a massive undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation. Above, a damaged boat is partially submerged in a marina at Tutukaka, New Zealand.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 14
Tsunami surge floods the area at the top of the Upper Harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif. An undersea volcano erupted Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, with tsunami advisories issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 14
People evacuate the coastline in Chile following a tsunami preventive advisory generated by local authorities, after an underwater volcano eruption on the island of Tonga, at the South Pacific, Vina del Mar, Chile.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 14
A towering ash cloud since Saturday's eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand hopes to send essential supplies, including much-needed drinking water, on a military transport plane Tuesday.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 14
A Royal Australian Air Force P-8 Poseidon aircraft prepares to depart RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland to assess the damage to Tonga after the eruption of an underwater volcano triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific island with ash, in Amberley, Australia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 14
Communications with Tonga remained extremely limited. The company that owns the single underwater fiber-optic cable that connects the island nation to the rest of the world said it likely was severed in the eruption and repairs could take weeks.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 14
The loss of the cable leaves most Tongans unable to use the internet or make phone calls abroad. Those who managed to get messages out described their country as looking like a moonscape as they cleaned up from the tsunami waves and volcanic ashfall. Above, this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption in the Pacific nation of Tonga.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 14
Tsunami waves of about 80 centimetres (2.7 feet) crashed into Tonga's shoreline, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described damage to boats and shops on Tonga's shoreline. The waves crossed the Pacific, drowning two people in Peru and causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.
Image Credit: Planet Labs PBC via REUTERS
12 of 14
A plume rises over Tonga when the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted in this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
13 of 14
No casualties have been reported on Tonga, although there were still concerns about people on some of the smaller islands near the volcano.
Image Credit: REUTERS
14 of 14
Scientists said they didn't think the eruption would have a significant impact on the Earth's climate.
Image Credit: AP