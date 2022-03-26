1 of 12
Mumbai municipal corporation's headquarter building is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour.
Image Credit: AP
Sydney Harbour Bridge before and with their lights switched off in Sydney, Australia.
Image Credit: AFP
A general view of the Indian President House before (top) and after the lights were turned off in observance of the Earth Hour in New Delhi.
Image Credit: AFP
Tokyo Tower before and with its lights switched off in Tokyo.
Image Credit: AFP
The Petronas towers before and after the lights were switched off in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Image Credit: AFP
Tokyo Station before and with its lights turned off in Tokyo, Japan.
Image Credit: AFP
Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort before (top) and with the lights turned off in Singapore.
Image Credit: AFP
The Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay before (top) and after lights were turned off in Singapore.
Image Credit: Reuters
Hong Kong skyline before (top) and after the lights were turned off.
Image Credit: AFP
A general illuminated view of the Grand Palace before (top) and after the lights are turned off in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: AFP
The Temple of Dawn before (top) and after lights were turned off in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: Reuters
Kuala Lumpur's skyline, including Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers, before (top) and after the lights were turned off to mark Earth Hour, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Image Credit: Reuters