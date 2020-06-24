1 of 12
For weeks, New York has lived up to its nickname as the city that never sleeps, but not in a good way.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 12
In many neighborhoods, the near-constant pops and bangs of fireworks - beginning in early evening and persisting until almost dawn - provide an unwelcome soundtrack.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 12
The purchase, sale and ignition of fireworks is illegal in New York City. And some of those being used, weeks ahead of the July 4th holiday, are professional-grade.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
While the phenomenon has some theorizing that people are simply letting off steam after months of seclusion under coronavirus lockdowns, many residents are unenthused.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 12
The city has received more than 13,300 complaints about illegal fireworks on its 911 emergency line so far in 2020 - 12,500 of them in the month of June alone, police told AFP.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
In the first six months of 2019, according to police, the city fielded just 1,007 similar reports.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio launched a task force to crack down on the pyrotechnics, saying law enforcement would target suppliers, including with sting operations, "to go and get these illegal fireworks at the base."
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 12
Following his announcement, many on social media voiced concern over increased policing, in the wake of weeks of protests over racism and police brutality.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
De Blasio said the task force - to include 10 police officers, 12 fire marshals and 20 investigators from the city sheriff's office - were going to target "big fish," not "the kid on the corner."
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
"We're focused on the people that are really profiting and really distributing a lot of fireworks," the mayor said.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
"In a lot of cases, you can't intervene if someone shoots off a firework and they're gone," he said. "It's not a good use of police time and energy."
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 12
New York is not alone in dealing with the trend of amateur fireworks - other cities including Boston and Chicago have reported similar waves of all-night pyrotechnics.
Image Credit: Reuters