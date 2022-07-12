1 of 9
Washington: NASA presented the first full-colour image from the James Webb space telescope on Monday, calling it the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date.
Image Credit: NASA
2 of 9
The image showing a cluster of galaxies is a deep field composite showing the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago, the US space agency said.
Image Credit: NASA/Reuters
3 of 9
US President Joe Biden released the image, the first of a set, in a preview event at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 9
The rest of the telescope's first full-colour images are due to be released on Tuesday. They were selected by representatives of various space agencies involved in the project.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 9
The so-called Carina Nebula, a type of gas cloud located around 7,600 light years away, and the WASP-96 b, a giant gas planet outside our solar system are among the cosmic objects that can be seen in the images, according to a NASA statement.
Image Credit: NASA
6 of 9
The publication of the images marks the beginning of scientific work with the Webb, the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space.
Image Credit: NASA
7 of 9
The James Webb telescope was launched on 25th December aboard an Ariane launch vehicle from the European Space Agency's Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.
Image Credit: NASA/AFP
8 of 9
Scientists hope the telescope's images will provide insights into the period immediately after the Big Bang some 13.8 billion years ago.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 9
The Webb took about 30 years to develop and cost around $10 billion. It is the successor of the Hubble telescope, which has been in use for more than 30 years.
Image Credit: AP