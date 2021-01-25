1 of 9
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shared this image on their Twitter account with the caption, "This is the UAE, where winding roads lead you to the summit. This photo, taken by #KhalifaSat, shows Jebel Jais, the highest summit in the UAE (around 2,000 m above sea level), which features the world’s longest zipline with some breathtaking views. #WorldsCoolestWinter"
Image Credit: Courtesy: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
This photo, taken by KhalifaSat, shows Dubai’s Love Lake, one of the lakes at Al Qudra where the greenery and trees create a unique natural masterpiece.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
On August 4, 2020, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre announced the completion of an updated map of the Abu Dhabi and Dubai using the UAE's first high-resolution satellite image "Mosaic", captured by KhalifaSat. The system captures a matrix of individual digital images to create a single high-resolution picture of the UAE’s terrain. This imaging system by MBRSC will provide a comprehensive view of the UAE’s topography, using remote sensing systems, image processing, geographic information systems and artificial intelligence.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
Dubai's coastline is pictured in 2020.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
Al Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi. The island is characterized by its unique wildlife, scenic natural beauty and also features a mangrove park.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
An aerial image of Palm Jumeirah, taken from space by KhalifaSat in 2018. The image was taken at 1.32pm when KhalifaSat passed over Dubai. This was the first official photo taken by the KhalifaSat — that of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai — signalling the beginning of its five-year Earth imaging journey in space.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Image Credit: WAM
Beirut Port: Before and After. These 2 pictures were taken by Khalifa Sat before and after the blast that took place in Beirut on August 4, 2020, resulting in severe damage.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
The UAE's first Emirati-made satellite KhalifaSat captured a photograph of the world's largest mosque, Masjid Al Haram, which covers 400,800 square metres and can accommodate 1.5 million people. The mosque surrounds the Kaaba in Makkah.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Media Office