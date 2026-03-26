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Look: Clouds and showers give Dubai a dramatic makeover

Rare weather turns familiar landmarks into picture-perfect scenes

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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New visuals reveal a softer, more atmospheric side of the city.
New visuals reveal a softer, more atmospheric side of the city.

Clouds, rain and strong winds have swept across Dubai since Monday, turning city streets and landmarks into a dreamlike landscape. From quiet mosques to popular tourist spots and soft sunrise views, scenes across the emirate have taken on a rare, dramatic charm. Dubai Media Office shared a series of striking images of the rain-soaked city under the theme ‘Beautiful Dubai’ on its X account. The photos capture different parts of the bustling emirate, showing how the changing weather has brought a unique, visual appeal to everyday surroundings:

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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