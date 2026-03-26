Clouds, rain and strong winds have swept across Dubai since Monday, turning city streets and landmarks into a dreamlike landscape. From quiet mosques to popular tourist spots and soft sunrise views, scenes across the emirate have taken on a rare, dramatic charm. Dubai Media Office shared a series of striking images of the rain-soaked city under the theme ‘Beautiful Dubai’ on its X account. The photos capture different parts of the bustling emirate, showing how the changing weather has brought a unique, visual appeal to everyday surroundings: