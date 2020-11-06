1 of 8
Jakarta, Indonesia: When a garbage collector came to Ghina Ghaliya's house in the Indonesian capital and asked if she had an old mobile phone his children could use to access the internet, it sparked an idea for a broader campaign to help students stuck at home by the coronavirus.
Shortly after the pandemic hit Indonesia, Ghaliya and 11 other journalists in Jakarta organized a group to provide food and money to people in need. They started hearing from parents who wanted their children to be able to study online but lacked a way to access the internet.
Ghaliya was reminded of her conversation with the garbage collector and she and the other journalists decided to shift their focus to providing mobile phones for underprivileged students, many of whom were still not allowed to do face-to-face learning when the new school year started in July.
They announced their campaign through social media and the response was overwhelming, with people donating second-hand units and others giving cash. As of November, they had collected more than 200 mobile phones. Cash donations amounted to more than 530 million rupiah (more than $35,000), allowing them to buy more phones and also purchase prepaid internet for the recipients.
Indonesian teacher Inggit Andini, right, teaches at a makeshift class for students who lack access to the internet to study online, at her residence in Tangerang, Indonesia.
So far, nearly 300 phones have been distributed to Indonesian students around Jakarta as well as to remote regions like Papua, the country's most eastern province.
Qayran Ruby Al Maghribi had been using his father's mobile phone to attend three video calls a week with his teachers and collect his assignments. But the 11-year old sometimes sent his homework late because he had to wait for his father to return from work as a motorcycle taxi driver in order to get back online.
For the first time in his life, Maghribi was falling behind in his studies, which along with taking care of his sick mother was causing him stress. But a big smile appeared on Maghribi's face when he received the mobile phone sent by Ghaliya's group. "I will use the phone to do online school every day," Maghribi said.
