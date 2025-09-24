GOLD/FOREX
In Pictures: Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashes fury on Hong Kong

One of the strongest in years halted life on the southern Chinese coast early Wednesday

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
A journalist captures waves crashing into a promenade along Heng Fa Chuen as Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong.
A journalist captures waves crashing into a promenade along Heng Fa Chuen as Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong.
AFP

Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in years, lashed Hong Kong with towering waves, fierce winds, and widespread flooding early Wednesday. After leaving a trail of destruction in Taiwan and the Philippines, the storm brought the city to a standstill—ripping apart roofs, toppling trees, and flooding riverside promenades. Residents described waking to howling winds, swaying cranes, and debris carried through the streets, as Hong Kong braced against Ragasa’s fury.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

