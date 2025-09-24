In Pictures: Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashes fury on Hong Kong

Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in years, lashed Hong Kong with towering waves, fierce winds, and widespread flooding early Wednesday. After leaving a trail of destruction in Taiwan and the Philippines , the storm brought the city to a standstill—ripping apart roofs, toppling trees, and flooding riverside promenades. Residents described waking to howling winds, swaying cranes, and debris carried through the streets, as Hong Kong braced against Ragasa’s fury.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.