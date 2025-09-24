In Pictures: Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashes fury on Hong Kong

One of the strongest in years halted life on the southern Chinese coast early Wednesday
Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in years, lashed Hong Kong with towering waves, fierce winds, and widespread flooding early Wednesday. After leaving a trail of destruction in Taiwan and the Philippines, the storm brought the city to a standstill—ripping apart roofs, toppling trees, and flooding riverside promenades. Residents described waking to howling winds, swaying cranes, and debris carried through the streets, as Hong Kong braced against Ragasa’s fury.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox