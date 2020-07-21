1 of 23
Chagar Hutang, Malaysia: Aziz Mustaffa used to collect turtles' eggs from a Malaysian beach and sell them. But nowadays, he makes a living as a ranger protecting the creatures' nesting sites. Above: A green sea turtle leaving after laying eggs on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 23
Aziz's transformation is one success in an uphill struggle to defend the endangered reptiles who swim ashore to the tropical country from the South China Sea to lay their eggs in the sand. Above: Green baby turtle crawling inside a box on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 23
Several species, including Green turtles, Hawksbills and Leatherbacks, nest on Malaysia's coasts, where the spectacle of babies hatching and scurrying into the sea has long been a major tourist draw. But their numbers have dwindled dramatically due to worsening maritime pollution, coastal development, and people snatching their eggs, which are a popular local delicacy. Above: A volunteer documenting hatched and unhatched green sea turtles on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 23
Conservationists have however been making progress. As well as persuading some people like Aziz to change their ways, Terengganu state, a major nesting site, has announced it will ban the trade in eggs. Above: A photo taken with a red filter over a light to not disturb the species shows a green sea turtle crawling past volunteers before laying eggs on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 23
"The turtles and eggs are our national treasure," Aziz, 44, told AFP, after watching a group of the reptiles emerge from the sea and lay eggs on a beach on Redang Island, in Terengganu. Above: A ranger showing an unhatched green sea turtle egg to volunteers on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 23
"I feel I am their god parent and I want to protect them for future generations. It gives me joy to see the huge turtles returning here to nest." Above: A volunteer inspecting a green baby sea turtle.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 23
The 20-strong group of females came ashore at night, crawling up Chagar Hutang beach, with Aziz watching alongside several other conservationists. Above: Volunteers digging a green sea turtle nest for hatched and unhatched eggs.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 23
They dug holes and laid thousands of eggs, before swimming back into the sea. On the same 350-metre beach, one of the busiest nesting sites in Malaysia, baby turtles were hatching and scurrying into the waters.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 23
Humans are far from the only threat they face - monitor lizards eat their eggs, while many are gobbled up by sharks and predatory fish as soon as they make it into the waters.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 23
Aziz, from a poor fishing family on the island, remembers how he used to hide in the bushes by the beach and race out to grab the eggs shortly after they were laid, with brawls often breaking out between rival collectors.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 23
The eggs were then sold to local traders or eaten, and were a key source of protein in limited diets, although that started to change as incomes increased and different food options became available.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 23
At the same time, Aziz realised there were more benefits for the local community in protecting turtle nests than raiding them, as growing numbers of tourists flocked to the island to see the creatures.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 23
"I realised that if these migratory species are protected, the villagers on Redang would be able sustain their livelihoods," he said. So he started working for University Malaysia Terengganu's turtle research unit to protect the creatures, earning about $400 a month.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 23
He now works with two other rangers and a group of volunteers to safeguard the eggs from poachers and predators like monitor lizards. "Villagers on Redang Island now enjoy a stable income from tourism as a growing number of people want to watch the Green turtles lay eggs," he said.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 23
Mohamad Uzair Rusli, a biologist working on saving sea turtles at the university, agreed that giving locals a way to earn money from looking after the creatures was the best fashion to safeguard their future. But he warned that without tackling the "voracious appetite" for eggs - considered an aphrodisiac by many - the creatures faced an uncertain future. Above: Green sea turtle eggs in a lab at Taaras Beach and Spa Resort, managed by the Taaras' marine biologist who works with a team of Sea Turtle Research Unit scientists and trained research assistants from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, on Redang island.
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 23
Licensed collectors are still allowed to operate in Terengganu, on the northeast coast of peninsular Malaysia, and the sale of most species' eggs remains legal. But state authorities have pledged to ban the trade in all turtle eggs by the end of this year, following sustained pressure from conservation groups. Above: A volunteer holding a green baby sea turtle recovered from a nest on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary.
Image Credit: AFP
17 of 23
Currently Terennganu only prohibits the trade in eggs of Leatherback turtles, after their numbers fell dramatically, but not other species commonly found in the state. However, changing a centuries-old tradition will be tough. Above: A French student from the University of Perpignan Via Domitia, tagging a green sea turtle after it laid eggs.
Image Credit: AFP
18 of 23
On a recent visit, eggs were being sold openly at a busy market in state capital Kuala Terengganu, with buyers paying the equivalent of $12 for 10. Above: Volunteers holding green baby sea turtles on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 23
Trader Nor Jannah said business was brisk, and brushed off suggestions that eating the eggs was a threat to turtles. "It is impossible turtles will become extinct," said the 32-year-old. "I have been eating and selling turtle eggs since I was 12."
Image Credit: AFP
20 of 23
Camille Abiven (R), 25, a French research internship student from the University of Perpignan Via Domitia, counting unhatched green sea turtle eggs on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island.
Image Credit: AFP
21 of 23
Fadzli Luqman, conservation coordinator for the Sea Turtle Research Unit from the University Malaysia Terengganu, inspecting a green sea turtle after she laid eggs on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary.
Image Credit: AFP
22 of 23
A customer buying turtle eggs at the Pasar Besar Kedai Payang central market in Kuala Terengganu.
Image Credit: AFP
23 of 23
A volunteer relocating green sea turtle eggs to a safe place on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island.
Image Credit: AFP