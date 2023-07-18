1 of 12
A fire near Athens destroyed homes and cars, as strong winds and high temperatures fuel the blaze.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 12
The country's civil protection ministry sent messages asking people in Kouvaras and neighboring areas "- some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast the Greek capital "- to evacuate.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
Police stopped traffic on a main road connecting the area with Athens, as 150 firemen supported by fire jets and helicopters battled to contain the blaze.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
A second fire has broken out close to Loutraki "- about 80 kilometers west of Athens "- with the authorities also asking people to leave.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
The fires come as southern Europe swelters under a heat wave that's disrupting transport and energy networks and forcing workers to halt outside activities.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 12
Authorities in Athens curbed visiting hours at the Acropolis as some tourists visiting the famous archaeological site required first-aid treatment.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
While temperatures have eased slightly in Greece, the high winds mean fires can spread quickly.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 12
The next wave of Saharan heat will raise temperatures to as high as 44C (111F) in Greece on Thursday and Friday.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
On La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of Africa, a wildfire that started Saturday forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents, before being brought under control.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 12
Extreme weather across the northern hemisphere is bringing increasing hazards for people and property.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
This handout photo provided by the British Columbia Wildfire Service on July 16, 2023, shows an aerial view of the Young Creek wildfire in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada.
Image Credit: There are 881 fires burning in Canada, with 573 raging out of control, lowering the air quality across swathes of the region.