Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo pose with 63 and 40 hot dogs respectively after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday.
HOTDOGS AND BUNS KING: Frankfurter-munching phenomenon Joey “Jaws” Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.
RETURN OF THE KING: Monday marked the contest’s return to its traditional location outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighbourhood.
RELOCATED: The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s beautiful to be back here” in front of a throng of spectators, Chestnut told ESPN after his feat, which the 38-year-old managed while wearing a surgical boot because of a leg injury. “It hurts, but I was in the zone for a little bit. I was ignoring it,” said Chestnut, but the pain eventually slowed his pace in the 10-minute competition.
COMPETITIVE EATER: Competitive eater Eric "Badlands" Booker speaks at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York.
RECORD BREAKER: Last year (2021), Joey Chestnut, a resident of Westfield, Indiana, topped his own record by consuming 76 franks and buns. Here, he celebrates winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Chestnut at 63 hotdogs to win the men's division of the contest.
CHOWCHAMP: Miki Sudo competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Sudo ate 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the contest.
BIG DAY OUT: Spectators are shown at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition.
WOMEN’S RECORD HOLDER: Miki Sudo, of Tampa, Florida, set the women’s record at 48 1/2 weiners and buns in 2020, before taking last year off while expecting. She and Nick Wehry — a fellow competitive eater whom she met through the Nathan’s contest in 2018 — welcomed son Max on July 8, 2021. It was a decisive chowdown comebac for the women’s record-holder title after skipping last year’s frank fest because she was pregnant. File photo
100,000 FRANKS DONATED: In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank for New York City.
