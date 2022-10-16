1 of 10
The illuminated artwork 'Darth Fisher' by Dutch street artist Frank de Ruwe, also known as Frankey, is pictured during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
People attend Hull Fair, which is one of the largest travelling fairs across Europe, in Hull, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
French 'Spiderman' Alain Robert climbs Montparnasse Tower to highlight the fuel and energy crisis, amid weeks-long union-led blockades of petrol depots in the country, in Paris, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
A woman takes photographs of her dog in a pink muhly grass field at a park in Hanam, South Korea.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
A boy looks at a kite during the 28th Cape Town International Kite Festival, an awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day where kite enthusiasts gather to fly colourful kites, participate in social activities, and raise funds for mental health support at Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, South Africa.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
A gaggle of geese stop traffic on The Mall as they cross the road in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Ameca, a humanoid robot and member of the Museum of the Future staff greets visitors at the museum's 'Tomorrow Today' exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
British artist Damien Hirst takes part in a burn event which is part of his latest NFT exhibition 'The Currency', in London, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
A Spanish police dog sits on the hood of a police car during a parade marking the country's National Day, in Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
A person dressed up as Thing from the Fantastic Four attends the 2022 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters