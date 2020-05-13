1 of 8
Foul W Hummus: With hummus literally in the name, this restaurant naturally specialises in the humble dish, with four variations, including one with meat, with pine nuts and the universal favourite, the Beiruti. Operating since 2009, many a late night has been spent devouring its crispy falafels, with the Beiruti as the perfect accompaniment to polish things off.
Aroos Damascus: Serving up Syrian delicacies since 1980 from a tiny hole-in-the-wall on Deira’s Al Muraqqabat Road, Aroos Damascus has grown into a two-floor juggernaut with outlets across the UAE. What isn’t good here, you may ask? While friends and family swear by the Arayes and Sayheh with or without meat, we fall at the feet of its hummus. With just the right flavouring and a perfect little brother to a piping hot manakeesh, don’t be surprised if you spot a line of cars on an average Friday night post the coronavirus social distancing.
Al Safadi: Another UAE institution, there’s rarely an office party or an iftar that hasn’t been catered by Al Safadi at least once. The Lebanese restaurant’s hummus is a creamy delight, with just that extra bit of sourness to make it all the more lip-smacking good.
Al Hallab Restaurant & Sweets: With the family business going back to 1881 in Tripoli, Lebanon, Al Hallab Restaurant & Sweets officially opened its doors in Dubai in 2002 to bring wholesome cuisine to our tables. The Lebanese restaurant is particularly popular for those weekend family outings and the perfect dessert array. But what many fail to appreciate is its hummus, with five varieties to pick from and each bite being an explosion of the senses.
Al Hamidieh: Another Syrian eatery that has drawn some very high profile patrons since it opened its doors at Al Seef. The portion sizes may not be massive, but they do hit the right buttons with some wholesome ingredients that remind you of your grandmother’s cooking. Try the spicy hummus or the Beiruti and tuck into some of the cheese rolls that just melt in your mouth.
Hadoota Masreeya: You can’t have list your top hummus favourites in Dubai and not mention an Egyptian restaurant. Hadoota Masreeya is authentic, easy on the pocket and serves up falafels and koshari to die for. But naturally, we love the varieties on hummus on offer, made from fava beans. And before you head out the door, do try the Zalabya for some sweet tidings.
Al Damyati & Iskandaron restaurant: If you grew up in Dubai and were subjected to those painful Friday family barbeques back in the 90s and early 2000s, chances are your grills, lamb chops, falafels and plates and plates of hummus were picked up from Al Damyati & Iskandaron. The humble joint, located in Al Karama, with an express version in Al Qusiais, continues to be a cheap and cheerful takeaway institution even today.
Special Mentions: We would be amiss if we didn’t include the names of a few of our other picks, which may be new kids on the block compared to the ones mentioned above, but have dishes (and everyone’s favourite hummus) that are worth returning to for fifth and sixth helpings. Here’s raising a pita bread to Zaroob, Allo Beirut and Masgouf.
