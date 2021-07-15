1 of 10
‘Pawn’ (UAE cinemas): If you’re looking for something light-hearted at the cinemas, this Korean family drama is right up your alley. It tells the story of two loan sharks who go after a woman who borrowed money from them. Because she doesn’t have the money to repay right away, they take the woman’s nine-year-old daughter, as a pawn. However, the mother is exiled from the country, and the two money lenders are stuck with taking care of the little girl. Their unexpected meeting turns into a warm-hearted relationship.
Image Credit:
2 of 10
‘Gossip Girl’: The former CW sitcom, based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series, will be resurrected by WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max. Yes, a new ‘Gossip Girl’ has premiered and only one episode came out last week. Basically, a new generation of New York private school teenagers is introduced to the social monitoring of Gossip Girl eight years after the original website went offline. They mention older characters like Blair, Serena, Dan and even Nate Archibald. The series addresses current topics such as social media and internet privacy, which have altered the dynamics in today’s high schools.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
‘Suits’ (Netflix): Suits is a legal drama television series set in the United States. Suits is set in a fictional New York City legal office and follows the story of the super-smart college dropout Mike Ross, who, despite never having attended law school, begins working as a law associate for Harvey Specter. The show revolves around Harvey and Mike solving cases while keeping Mike’s secret.
Image Credit: IMDB
4 of 10
‘Never Have I Ever’ (Netflix): The wait is finally over as season two of this coming-of-age comedy releases. In it, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Find out what new hurdles the young and feisty Devi and her mum face this time.
Image Credit: Netflix
5 of 10
‘Naomi Osaka’ (Netflix): The Japanese tennis player is one of the best in the world but she has been in the news recently for stepping back from her sporting life. If you’re curious about the mind of the gifted Osaka, Netflix’s new three-part docuseries is your way to learn more. The series aims to give viewers an intimate look inside her life and offer insight into the tough decisions and ecstatic triumphs that shape Osaka as both an elite global superstar and a young woman navigating a pressure-filled world.
Image Credit: Netflix
6 of 10
‘Comicstaan’ (Amazon Prime Video): Laugh your way through the weekend as seven of India’s most talented comedians judge and mentor up-and-coming comics to find the country’s next big comic sensation. Season one featured a host of big comic names as judges — Biswa Kalyan Rath, Tanmay Bhat, Sapan Verma, Kaneez Surka, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian and Naveen Richard. The show was hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh. With all those players, it’s bound to be a fun time.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (UAE cinemas): Here’s a fresh dose of nostalgia! The 1996 movie ‘Space Jam’ featured basketball legend Michael Jordan starring alongside Bugs Bunny in a mashup that went down in history. Now, NBA superstar LeBron James returns for a sequel. In it, he and his young son Dom get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
‘Runaway Bride’ (Starzplay): In the mood for a bit of classic romance? This 1999 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere is about a big-city reporter who is assigned to write a story about a woman who is known for leaving a string of fiances at the altar. In a twist of fate, he ends up falling for the small-town handywoman.
Image Credit: IMDB
9 of 10
‘Gully Boy’ (Amazon Prime Video): If you’ve never watched this hit Bollywood film, here’s your reminder to check it out. The movie is about Murad, an aspiring rapper from the slums who wants to convey his views on social issues. His life changes when he meets a local rapper, Shrikant alias MC Sher, and he gets a chance to chase his dream.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
‘Deep’ (Netflix): Have you ever watched a Thai movie? If not, here’s your chance at checking out a movie with an interesting premise. Four medical students, Jane, Win, Cin, and Peach, are lured to participate in a secret neuroscientific experiment called Deep. According to the rules, if they stay awake, they make a fortune, but if they fall asleep for more than 60 seconds, they die. Of course, things take a dark turn...
Image Credit: Netflix