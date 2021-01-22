1 of 14
Actor Varun Dhawan, his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal and many of their family members were reportedly spotted heading from Mumbai to Alibag for what is presumed to be their marriage on January 24 in a not-so-secret secret ceremony.
“The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22,” PTI earlier quoted a source as saying. The wedding is reportedly a small affair with only close friends and family in attendance. As fans wait for the official announcement and, hopefully, a slew of pictures from the event, here’s a look at other stars who tied the knot in hush-hush ways.
Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali: Late star Shammi Kapoor got married to Geeta Bali in secret. Reportedly, Shammi was afraid that his parents would never accept Bali as she was elder to him. They got married in a temple in 1955, and the ceremony was not attended by any of their family members.
Image Credit: AFP
Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor: They met and fell in love while working together, but it was not a smooth ride. The Kapoor-clan had apprehensions regarding the match. It is rumoured that they got married in a secret ceremony without even informing Raj Kapoor.
Image Credit: GN Archives
Dharmendra and Hema Malini: After showing sizzling chemistry in films like “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Sholay” and “Dream Girl”, they got married in 1980.
Image Credit: Supplied
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor: Boney Kapoor was a married man when he met Sridevi, and fell in love with her. Reportedly, Boney secretly married Sridevi and then divorced his first wife.
Image Credit: IANS
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh: Saif got married to Amrita as his parents did not approve of their relationship due to their age difference — Amrita is almost 12 years older. Saif was deeply in love, and they got married secretly in 1991.
Image Credit: GULFNEWS ARCHIVE
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: Akshay got married to Twinkle in a secret ceremony in 2001. Today, they have a blissful marriage and two kids together.
Image Credit: IANS
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta: Juhi Chawla secretly married businessman Jay Mehta in 1996 when she was at the peak of her career. The news of their wedding became public after she got pregnant.
Image Credit: AFP
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata: In 2008, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata had a secret court wedding in Goa. Four days later they solemnised the marriage as per Hindu rituals at a simple ceremony. Today, they have two children together.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene: Bollywood dancing diva Madhuri Dixit surprised her fans when it came to light that she had tied the knot with surgeon Sriram Nene in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The news of the wedding was announced a day later by her manager.
Image Credit: IANS
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra: She got married to him in Italy in 2014. Rani had revealed that only 12 people attended the wedding.
Image Credit: IANS
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Anushka and Virat went to Lake Como in Italy for their wedding in 2017, attended by their close friends and family. There were only around 42 guests. Reports state that they used fake email IDs and names to plan their wedding.
Image Credit: AFP
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: In 2018, Ranveer got married to his girlfriend of six years, Deepika, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.
Image Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone